National Infantry Museum holds cyber attack protection sympossium after “recent cyber breaches across the nation”

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Representatives at the National Infantry Museum in Columbus say there’s been a growing debate regarding cyberattacks across the country. Saturday, representatives examined the issue to keep those who are online safe from the dangers.
“We know that every time we get online. we’re leaving breadcrumbs behind. Those breadcrumbs can be picked up by the wrong people and used for the wrong purposes,” says Director of Communications Cyndy Serbin.
Patricia Frost, a retired army veteran with Partners in Performance says logging into your computer, setting passwords and sharing your information online can be dangerous. Potential hackers and scammers can steal your information and present threats to your online profile.
“We as a nation need to figure out what is happening in our environment,” says Frost.
Representatives at the National Infantry Museum in Columbus came together for a symposium to speak on the cyber threats and how online users can stay safe on online platforms. They say this comes after recent cyber breaches across the nation. They say there’s is a growing call for government leaders, business executives, and individuals to prepare for inevitable intrusions through increased cyber education and training.
“We’re experiencing escalation in company digital attack surfaces. This is due to American’s ease of use. We have that ease of use need,” says Frost.
They say the best way to stay safe is to carefully moderate what you put online and monitor activity.
“We’re in a new era now were whether it’s passwords that hasn’t been changed or sites that are questionable, our information is out there and we just need to make sure that people understand how to protect themselves from it getting in the wrong hands,” says Serbin.
