Opelika mayor tackles crime in the city

“We have divided into four committees: education, youth, family, and resources," says Fuller. "Those committees are in process of meeting to come up with ideas and ways that we can reduce crime and violence in our community. It’s a diverse group of people. We got young people, we’ve got mature people, we’ve got white folks, black folks, male, female and so we are engaged and working on that. Whatever we have been doing has not been working, and we want to make our community safe for all of our citizens.”