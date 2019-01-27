Opelika mayor tackles crime in the city

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - Opelika mayor, Gary Fuller, has started a commission to try to tackle crime throughout the city.
Mayor Fuller says that the commission is made of over 30 diverse community leaders. He says that the goal is to try to reduce the crime rate throughout the community.
“We have divided into four committees: education, youth, family, and resources," says Fuller. "Those committees are in process of meeting to come up with ideas and ways that we can reduce crime and violence in our community. It’s a diverse group of people. We got young people, we’ve got mature people, we’ve got white folks, black folks, male, female and so we are engaged and working on that. Whatever we have been doing has not been working, and we want to make our community safe for all of our citizens.”
The commission is still in its planning phases and does not have a timeline of when they will present their ideas to the community.
