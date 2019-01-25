Still no arrests in Ft. Stewart death investigation of wife of deployed soldier

FORT STEWART, GA (WTOC) - It’s been more than six months since Abree Boykin - the wife of a deployed soldier - was found dead in her on-post apartment at Ft. Stewart.
No arrests have been made, and we know very little about what happened to her.
Friday was a very tough day for Boykin’s family, as it would have been her 25th birthday.
Boykin’s husband was stationed in South Korea at the time of her death. According to the Army Criminal Investigations Command, her 2018 Honda Accord was missing from her home, and they think she could have known her attacker.
The family held a candlelight vigil back in July.
We spoke to Abree’s aunt Friday, who tells us she wishes they were celebrating her birthday.
“The fact of the matter is it still hurts everyday. I know they say it gets better in time, but July 11 it seems like it just happened yesterday," Arnitra King said.
To King, it’s baffling. How does a homicide go unsolved for nearly six months on-post at Fort Stewart?
“Military, cameras, IDs...The way her apartment was set up, it was close-knit,” King said. “Someone heard something. Somebody saw something.”
The family is thinking about increasing the $20,000 reward in order to get some answers.
King loved her niece like she was her own daughter.
“It just hurts me that someone did that to her, because no one deserves to be taken from here, but my niece, my daughter, and just looking at her and the life that she lived. She didn’t deserve it.”
She says the lack of information has been tough, but they have never doubted the FBI or CID.
“We are trying to be calm and we’re trying to allow them to do their jobs without getting all irate,” King said.
The last statement we received from the CID was in September. They said they received some tips after the reward was offered, but the investigation continues.
The family says they are trusting the process and hoping someone comes forward.
“Death is something you can’t come back from. You know, once they are gone, they’re gone,” King said. “It’s not that person that you are really hurting. You hurt the whole family. You hurt the whole family of friends.”
King says the FBI is now the lead in the investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the FBI Atlanta Field Office at 770.216.3000 or email Army.CID.Crime.Tips@mail.mil. You can also call 1.844.Army.CID. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.
