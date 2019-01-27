US-80 in Phenix City to partially close for construction

PHENIX CITY, AL(WTVM) - Drivers in Phenix City may see a slight delay in their morning commutes this week due to a temporary road closure.
In preparation for the bridge replacement along along US-80 over Little Uchee Creek, the Alabama Department of Transportation will temporarily close one lane of US-80 at milepost 208.
The closure will begin Monday but will not take place during peak travel hours. It will continue until Tuesday, January 29.
Drivers are urged to use extreme caution in work areas and expect delays.
