Wintry Mix Tuesday

An arctic front will quickly approach the Chattahoochee Valley from the NW on Monday night into Tuesday morning. A band of rain, transitioning to snow will accompany the cold front as it pushes through Tuesday morning. Best chance for snow will be between 6AM-NOON Tuesday. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s by the afternoon.
BLUE AREA: Transition to snow is likely. Expecting a dusting for now, but I wouldn't be surprised if as much as an inch fell up towards Alexander City. Travel issues associated with snow & black ice causing slick roads is expected.
PINK AREA: Event will start off as a cold rain, but there will be a brief window for a changeover to snow mainly along I-85(Auburn/LaGrange), as far south as Columbus' and as far east as Thomaston/Butler. No accumulation forecasted. Concerned about some bridge icing concerns, but travel problems will be limited with temps not falling below freezing until Tuesday night.
GREEN AREA: Expect a cold rain if you're south of Columbus. Can't count out a flurry or two, but for now it just looks too warm. No accumulations & no travel concerns.
ADDITIONAL CONCERNS: Temps will crash into the lower 20′s Tuesday night, and any leftover water on roadways will freeze, leading to black ice and slick roads. Use extra caution on Tuesday night if you have to drive around. Also remember to protect your pipes, plants, and pets.
