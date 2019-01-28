Auburn man arrested on charges of child abuse, victim in ‘critical condition’

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An Auburn man has been taken into custody after he allegedly committed child abuse that left the victim in critical condition.
Auburn police say they were notified after the two-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in Columbus and airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment. Medical professionals said the injuries were suspicious and believed to be consistent with abuse.
Officers searched the home where the child and her mother live alongside 24-year-old Fredricus Rydell Johnson in the 1100 block of Northwood Dr. in Auburn.
Investigators found that Johnson was the child’s sole caregiver at the time of the incident and was taken into custody during the search of the home.
He was later charged with aggravated child abuse.
Auburn police and the Lee County Department of Human Resources are continuing to investigate.
The victim is currently at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham in critical condition.
Johnson was taken to the Lee County Detention Facility where his bond was set at $30,000.
