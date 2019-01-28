Buena Vista Police searching for band of burglars

BUENA VISTA, GA (WTVM) - The City of Buena Vista Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to solve a recent convenience store burglary
The incident took place on January 24th around 3:00 a.m. at the M & L Food Mart.
Authorities say four or five males broke into the store before escaping with a large amount of stolen money and cigarettes.
They were reportedly seen leaving in a silver Dodge Caravan and a dark-colored four-door car.
Authorities say the subjects could be connected to several burglaries of convenience stores in the surrounding areas.
Police ask that anyone with any information pertaining to this burglary or the suspects please call them immediately at 229-649-7888.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.