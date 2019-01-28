Chambers County and Lanett City Schools to close Tuesday over weather concerns

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -Many in the Chattahoochee Valley are preparing for a cold couple of days and that could mean dangerous driving conditions. Some local school systems have decided to minimize that risk by closing for the day.
All Chambers County Schools and all Lanett City Schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 29th due to dangerous cold weather concerns.
The school district officials are still deciding whether or not to close or delay school on Wednesday. However, they have promised to notify parents and students of these plans by at least 2:00 PM on Tuesday.
