Columbus on the Big Screen: Local commission pushes for city to become a film-making hub

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley has been getting more and more time on the big screen lately with multiple major films bringing their shoots to Columbus in the last few years. However, a local commission is ready to take the Columbus film scene to the next level.
The Columbus Film Commission recently attended the famous Sundance Film Festival in Utah and while there, they presented a big new idea: Columbus as Georgia’s third film hub.
The commission rolled out their new $5 million Film Fund to more than 250 attendees consisting of producers, directors, and industry professionals. The fund was set up as an incentive in order to try to bring more filmmakers to work in Columbus.
The CFC says that there are three essential components to a successful film culture- location, workers and funding. They say Columbus meets all of these requirements. The existing natural landscape and places like W.C. Bradley’s Flat Rock Studio provide needed film infrastructure, Columbus State University’s Film Academy trains a local workforce, and the new Columbus Film Fund finishes off the checklist by providing funds.
Falling just behind Atlanta and Savannah, their hope is that a larger entertainment industry in Columbus would bring new life to the city, both economically and creatively.
Conservative projections estimate the initiative could create more than 500 local jobs and generate upwards of $10.8 million in local sales.
