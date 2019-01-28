Columbus man arrested for threatening a ‘shooting rampage’ online

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been taken into custody after an online post alarmed multiple people who then contacted police.
According to his arrest report, 25-year-old Jonathan Taylor Hall allegedly posted online, saying
The post was made on Facebook on Jan. 26 and on Jan. 27, a Superior Court judge signed a warrant for Hall’s arrest for felony terroristic threats and acts.
Police say several concerned citizens reported the post to Columbus 911 Dispatch.
He is expected to make his first appearance in Recorder’s Court on Jan. 29 at 9:00 a.m.
