Columbus man arrested for threatening a ‘shooting rampage’ online

Columbus man arrested for threatening a ‘shooting rampage’ online
25-year-old Jonathan Hall, charged with making terroristic threats
By Alex Jones | January 28, 2019 at 4:14 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 4:14 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been taken into custody after an online post alarmed multiple people who then contacted police.

According to his arrest report, 25-year-old Jonathan Taylor Hall allegedly posted online, saying

On my life I’m going to go on a shooting rampage, and have absolutely no [expletive deleted] remorse on every persons brain I blow the [expletive deleted] out.

The post was made on Facebook on Jan. 26 and on Jan. 27, a Superior Court judge signed a warrant for Hall’s arrest for felony terroristic threats and acts.

Police say several concerned citizens reported the post to Columbus 911 Dispatch.

He is expected to make his first appearance in Recorder’s Court on Jan. 29 at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.