Columbus Police looking for unknown man related to vehicle theft

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is searching for a man who they believe is connected to a recent motor vehicle theft.
The incident occurred on the evening of January 5th at the Floyd Food Mart in Columbus.
The man was captured on video surveillance stealing a White Ford F-150 Pick-Up Truck from the parking lot.
A few minutes later, the vehicle was wrecked near the intersection of Wellborn Drive and Booth Street.
Anyone with information about the individual is asked to contact Police immediately at 706-225-4366.
