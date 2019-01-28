Columbus Police looking for unknown man related to vehicle theft

By Julie Waldock | January 28, 2019 at 2:26 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 3:22 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is searching for a man who they believe is connected to a recent motor vehicle theft.

The incident occurred on the evening of January 5th at the Floyd Food Mart in Columbus.

The man was captured on video surveillance stealing a White Ford F-150 Pick-Up Truck from the parking lot.

A few minutes later, the vehicle was wrecked near the intersection of Wellborn Drive and Booth Street.

Anyone with information about the individual is asked to contact Police immediately at 706-225-4366.

