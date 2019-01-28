Gov. Ivey declares State of Emergency ahead of potential winter weather

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency, effective 3 p.m. Monday, for all Alabama counties ahead of potential winter weather.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for much of the state in anticipation of rain, snow, and freezing temperatures. Ivey is directing the activation of the Alabama Emergency Operations Center in Clanton and the Alabama National Guard to help with emergency transportation needs.
Ivey is also directing state agencies to exercise their authority to help communities affected by the winter storm.
Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution while driving, check conditions before getting on the road, and expect increased travel times. Motorists are also urged to limit travel to emergency travel only.
