Midland man arrested on charges of home invasion, assault in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man finds himself in custody after an incident at an apartment complex on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus.
28-year-old Brandon Lamar Green was arrested after it was reported that he was part of a dispute.
According to police reports, the incident allegedly took place at in the 8400 block of Veterans Pkwy. at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 27.
Green was arrested on charges of home invasion, battery, aggravated assault with hands, fists or feet, burglary of a residence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
He is scheduled for an appearance in Recorder’s Court on Jan. 31 at 9:00 a.m.
