Opelika PD arrest man charged with murder in Chester Ave shooting

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - On Sunday afternoon, Opelika police arrested a man on warrants for murder following a fatal shooting that took place last March.
Moses Marques Edwards was arrested and charged with murder for the 2018 shooting of Nathaniel Gibson near Chester Avenue.
The Opelika Police Department responded to reports of the shooting that happened in the 100 block of Chester Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 30th.
Gibson's family says they were gathered outside of a home on Chester Avenue when the shooter approached them and revealed that he had a gun. The shooter then reportedly fired shots in the air.
One of the Gibson’s cousins who was at the home says she went inside to call 911. When she went back outside, Gibson was laying in the front yard bleeding. He later died as a result of those injuries.
Police issued the warrant for Edwards in April. After being caught Sunday, he was booked into the Lee County Jail.
