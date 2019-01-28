Public safety officials in AL, GA give tips for safe driving ahead of wintry weather

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With a mix of wintry weather headed our way, it is important to drive with extreme caution.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the Columbus Police Department are encouraging drivers to keep an eye out for black ice.
The Columbus Police Department said the best safety advice is to stay at home if possible.
But if you can’t stay at home during the freezing winter weather, there are plenty of precautions you can take to stay safe.
Let’s start in the morning, when you are preparing to head out for the day and there’s ice on your windshield, what do you do?
Sgt. Chris Anderson with the Columbus Police Department Motor Squad Traffic Division said, “do not put hot water on a cold windshield. You’re going to be replacing your windshield.”
Anderson said the best thing to do is set aside extra time to let your defroster run.
“The biggest mistake that a lot of people make in the winter months is going outside, cranking up their vehicle, letting it sit there and run while they’re inside warming up. That causes a lot of thefts of vehicles.”
But what about when you’re actually on the road? A typical rule of thumb is to stay between three and four car lengths away from other cars in front of you or behind you. So during these icy temperatures, you want to make sure you double that number. Stay six to eight car lengths away from other vehicles.
According to Anderson, bridges ice before roads and black ice is a common occurrence when weather like this hits.
Anderson said black ice is unspottable, so even though you may not see it, you’re going to feel it. If you think you’re going over black ice, take your foot off the accelerator and coast through until the end.
“We’ll go out and put sand on the roadways or salt on the roadways on those spots of ice and that will actually give you traction," Anderson said. "The thing about black ice is you will have no traction on black ice.”
If you spot some ice on the roads in Columbus, Anderson said give the police department a call so they can get out there and get some sand or salt on it.
