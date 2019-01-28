Rain and potential winter weather on the horizon

Rain showers will increase in coverage around sunrise Tuesday, but earlier in the morning, temperatures will still be too warm to support any type of wintry precipitation. However, as the cold front pushes through later in the morning, we could see a transition from rain to snow northwest of I-85 with a mix/flurries possible mainly north of Highway 80 around the 10 AM - 12 PM EST time frame. Most the Valley areas south looks limited to a cold rain since the temperature drop seems to lag behind the incoming axis of moisture. Areas northwest of I-85 could see a dusting up to 1” of snow possible with no major accumulation concerns north of Highway 80.