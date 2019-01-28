Rain and potential winter weather on the horizon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Monday off to a cold start, but temperatures will rebound close to 60 this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. More clouds move in overnight though before the “talk of the town” cold front approaches the Valley tomorrow.
Rain showers will increase in coverage around sunrise Tuesday, but earlier in the morning, temperatures will still be too warm to support any type of wintry precipitation. However, as the cold front pushes through later in the morning, we could see a transition from rain to snow northwest of I-85 with a mix/flurries possible mainly north of Highway 80 around the 10 AM - 12 PM EST time frame. Most the Valley areas south looks limited to a cold rain since the temperature drop seems to lag behind the incoming axis of moisture. Areas northwest of I-85 could see a dusting up to 1” of snow possible with no major accumulation concerns north of Highway 80.
Winter weather possibilities aside, what about icing concerns? With any lingering water on the roads from the morning rain, we could see some slick spots-- especially on bridges and overpasses-- early Wednesday morning with any standing H2O freezing over.
Not to mention, it's just gonna be cold, y'all! After the Arctic front moves through, temperatures will drop into the 30s throughout the day Tuesday with 20s on tap for Wednesday morning. With blustery northwesterly winds, we could see wind chills in the teens, too. Bleh!
REMEMBER: the forecast CAN and WILL change! Even 24 hours out from the event, there’s still a lot of uncertainty and if the cold air arrival doesn’t coincide with the rain, wintry weather looks like much less of a possibility.
Once we get past the brutal cold Wednesday morning, temperatures slowly trend warmer as we head toward the weekend, when a few showers and more clouds return the forecast after a cold and sunny stretch of days earlier in the week.
