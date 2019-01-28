Where will Kadie the cow go now? Adoption offers pour in

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A beloved Columbus cow statue is in the headlines again as offers pour in for her relocation.
Kadie the Cow currently sits outside the Best Buy on Manchester Expy. in Columbus. However, when Best Buy recently announced they were moving locations, everyone began to wonder “What about Kadie?”
In order to save her a petition was started to make Kadie the Cow a historic landmark in Columbus
It spread across social media like a wildfire and currently has more than 6,300 signatures.
It’s clear the people of Columbus want their beloved figure to stick around, but where could she go?
Well, last week, the Chick-fil-A on Manchester Expressway said it would love to be Kadie’s new home.
The idea quickly became a favorite for all Kadie fans. However, since then, word about Kadie has spread even more and now she’s got adoption offers rolling in.
Both the Columbus Public Library and the Columbus Botanical Gardens have said they would make her feel right at home on their properties.
Judging from a recent poll, the Chick-fil-A seems to be the crowd favorite location. For now, it is not clear where Kadie will be mooooooved to.
Kadie has remained where she is for more than fifty years when the location used to be Kinnett Dairy.
