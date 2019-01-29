Arctic front coming through!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A cold rain sweeping across the Valley this morning will still offer the chance through lunchtime for a chance of a wintry mix northwest of I-85, but for the rest of us, just sticking with the boring wet stuff!
Because temperatures have stayed on the “warm” side (warm in the sense that it’s not cold enough for much snow) this morning, we don’t expect any significant accumulations, even in spots like Randolph, Tallapoosa, and Chambers Counties. Rain will wrap up by early afternoon, and sunshine and cold dry air will funnel in behind the front. Blustery conditions and ample sun will help to dissipate water on the ground, but any lingering spots may pose trouble for patchy black ice early Wednesday morning. Expect temperatures to fall to the 20s through Thursday morning with wind chills as low as the upper teens tomorrow AM. So, definitely a good idea to make any cold weather preps tonight and Wednesday night.
For the remainder of the work week, expect a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures gradually warming up toward the weekend, when we introduce a meager rain chance back into the forecast. Overall, no more Arctic blasts foreseen in the immediate future. Instead, 70s look like more of a possibility early next week with a few showers in the mix.
