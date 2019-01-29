Arctic front coming through!

Because temperatures have stayed on the “warm” side (warm in the sense that it’s not cold enough for much snow) this morning, we don’t expect any significant accumulations, even in spots like Randolph, Tallapoosa, and Chambers Counties. Rain will wrap up by early afternoon, and sunshine and cold dry air will funnel in behind the front. Blustery conditions and ample sun will help to dissipate water on the ground, but any lingering spots may pose trouble for patchy black ice early Wednesday morning. Expect temperatures to fall to the 20s through Thursday morning with wind chills as low as the upper teens tomorrow AM. So, definitely a good idea to make any cold weather preps tonight and Wednesday night.