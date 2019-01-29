Cold Few Nights Ahead

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Now that the rain has moved out, the sun is out in full force, helping to dry things up (along with the wind). Tonight, lows will drop into the mid 20s in most spots as some high clouds increase across the area. Look for partly sunny skies to continue into Wednesday with highs in the 40s. We expect another hard freeze going into Thursday morning with mid to upper 20s, and then a warming trend will kick in with 50s back for highs on Thursday. Friday will feature a high near 60 but look for more clouds than sun. This trend of more clouds than sun will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Highs for Saturday and Sunday should be back in the mid 60s, and we will be well above average for the first and middle part of next week with highs in the lower 70s. Look for slight chances of rain (10% coverage) to return over the weekend, but better chances by Tuesday and into Wednesday and Thursday of next week.