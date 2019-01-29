Columbus City Council addresses government center construction, jail upgrades in meeting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - In a meeting of the Columbus City Councilon Jan. 29, several interesting new topics were discussed.
Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge presented the council with four options for new site for the Columbus Government Center. Hodge also presented the projected budget for the construction.
A proposal to repair showers in the Muscogee County Jail was also brought forth. Proposed funding of $600,000 was presented as the amount it would take to complete the repairs. The estimated time frame to complete repairs is eight to nine months.
An update was also given on the loss of soil and voids underneath the concrete bleachers and slabs under the press box and stairwells at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
Questions have been raised about the overall structure of the stadium and what should be done from here. Engineers are currently working with construction companies to access what needs to be done to solve the problems. The estimated total cost of repairs is $500,000.
