Columbus police release surveillance video of theft at apartments

***PRESS RELEASE*** The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is seeking any information about the individuals in the attached videos. These individuals are wanted for questioning in connection with theft activity at Enclave Apartments. Anyone with information about these individuals should contact the case detective. Case # 18-032737 Location: 8500 Franciscan Woods Drive (Enclave Apartments) Date: 12/01/2018 Summary: Two subjects entered the property and began stealing packages from the front doors of the apartments. Items Taken: Unknown number of packages. Description: 1.) White Male, bald head, late teens to mid twenties, 5'8-5'9, 180 lbs, light blue jacket, CSU shirt, blue jeans, dark blue/white shoes 2.) Hispanic or Mixed Male/ black bushy hair, late teens to mid twenties, 5'10-6'0, 170-180 lbs, dark blue jacket, blue jeans, blue/white shoes Anyone with information about these individuals and/or their identities should contact Detective Jason Carden at 706-225-4395.