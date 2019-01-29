Columbus police release surveillance video of theft at apartments

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are looking for two men seen in a surveillance video that are believed to be part of a theft at an apartment complex.
The incident is said to have occurred at Enclave Apartments on Franciscan Woods Dr.
Police say the individuals approached several apartments and stole packages from the front doors.
The first suspect is described as a bald man in his late teens to mid-twenties wearing a light blue jacket, CSU shirt, blue jeans and dark blue and white shoes. He is also described as being 5′8″-5′9″ and 180 pounds.
The second suspect is said to be a male in his late teens to mid-twenties with bushy black hair wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans and blue and white shoes. He is described as being between 5′10″ and 6′0″ and 170-180 pounds.
Anyone with information on this incident or suspects is asked to call CPD at (706) 225-4395.
