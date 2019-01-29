Man breaks into Columbus real estate agency through the roof, steals checks

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for two men involved in a case of business burglary and forgery.
It was mission possible for one of the suspects who allegedly unlawfully entered the Coldwell Banker building on Whitesville Rd. through the roof on Jan. 14.
He was later captured on surveillance camera leaving the business carrying items the victim had reported stolen. The unidentified suspect was also able to take two personal checks.
The second unidentified suspect reportedly attempted to cash one of the two stolen checks on Jan. 18 at approximately 11:26 a.m.
Police have now released surveillance photos of this suspect that show him wearing a brown coat with a dark brown collar and brown pants.
Anyone with information on the identity of either suspect is asked to contact CPD at (706) 225-4337.
