Troup County Sheriff’s Office releases video of suspect breaking into vehicles

Video released of Troup Co. case of entering autos
By Alex Jones | January 29, 2019 at 2:11 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 2:11 PM

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is releasing surveillance video of a suspect believed to be involved in several entering autos cases.

Officials say at least seven victims reported that their vehicles had been entered on Jasmine Ln.

In the video released by the sheriff’s office, taken on Jan. 20, the suspect appears to be holding a handgun.

Anyone with information on this case or this suspect, please call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

Jasmine Lane Entering Auto suspect

Posted by Troup County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 28, 2019

