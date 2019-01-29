Tuesday Winter Weather Concerns

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Temperatures soared into the 60s on this Monday, but we're getting set for a very active Tuesday weather-wise as an Arctic cold front moves in. This will usher in some rain during the morning hours, and with very cold air moving in on the back side of the system, that rain may mix or change over completely to snow as things move out. At this point, parts of Tallapoosa, Chambers, Troup, and Randolph (AL) Counties in our area stand the best chance of seeing any snow that might stick. For most everyone else, this will be a rain event, potentially ending as a wintry mix or snow flurries with no significant accumulations. The sun will come out tomorrow afternoon and the winds will get to work on evaporating any rain or snow that may be left out there. This will be good news, since any water left on the roads will freeze with temperatures dropping into the 20s Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. We will monitor for any patches of black ice out there, and you'll want to monitor conditions early on Wednesday morning as well. We will stay cold through Wednesday and into Thursday morning, but by the end of the week and weekend, temperatures will be climbing with mid 60s expected by Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will increase and we'll mention low-end rain chances (10-20% coverage) for the weekend and early next week, but a slightly better rain chance may move back in by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs early next week could climb into the lower 70s!