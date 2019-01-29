UPDATE: Body found on Clover Ave. in Columbus ID’d as missing man

By Alex Jones | January 29, 2019 at 1:02 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 1:02 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The body found on Clover Ave. in Columbus has now been identified by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton has confirmed the body found is that of 69-year-old David Wilson, who was previously reported missing.

Wilson was last seen near Brazil Ave. in Columbus on Jan. 19.

Deputy Coroner Newton said the body was located on Clover Ave. yesterday after a group of kids found it and took photos to show their friends at school when the teacher saw them and reported it to police.

Wilson’s body will be taken to Atlanta for an autopsy on Thursday, Jan. 31.

He is believed to have been in the field for days through the rain and the cold weather. As of now, officials said they believe no foul play is detected, but they are awaiting results from the autopsy.

