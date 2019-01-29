UPDATE: Body found on Clover Ave. in Columbus ID’d as missing man

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The body found on Clover Ave. in Columbus has now been identified by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton has confirmed the body found is that of 69-year-old David Wilson, who was previously reported missing.
Wilson’s body will be taken to Atlanta for an autopsy on Thursday, Jan. 31.
He is believed to have been in the field for days through the rain and the cold weather. As of now, officials said they believe no foul play is detected, but they are awaiting results from the autopsy.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.