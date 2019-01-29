Warming shelters in open in Columbus ahead of expected cold weather

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Churches and homeless shelters around Columbus are preparing to provide shelter and food for the homeless community.
SafeHouse at Rose Hill Methodist Church is expecting dozens of men and women seeking warmth and food for the next couple of days. The manager at SafeHouse says all are welcome, including pets.
The Verge Church is opening its doors and also picking up people from places like the Salvation Army on Manchester Expressway and the Homeless Resource Network,to bring them back to the church.
The SafeHouse is located inside Rose Hill Methodist Church at 2101 Hamilton Road, and the Verge Church is located at 7591 River Road.
