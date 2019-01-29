Woman arrested, charged with attempted murder in Opelika after stabbing man

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - An Auburn woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed a man.
Opelika police were called to East Alabama Medical Center on Jan. 28 at approximately 5:00 a.m. on reports of a stabbing victim after the incident occurring at the Golden Cherry Motel on 2nd Ave.
Police spoke with the 29-year-old victim who was suffering from stab wounds to the stomach and neck.
He was able to identify the suspect as 24-year-old Shavondra Shonquaz Harris.
An investigation found that Harris and the victim were in a relationship.
Harris was arrested and charged with attempted murder. She is in the Lee County Jail as she waits on bond.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.