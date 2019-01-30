Another Cold Night Ahead; Warming Trend on the Way

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Look for lows to get back down in the 20s going into your Thursday morning with another hard freeze expected over most of the area. As we take you into the afternoon and evening tomorrow, highs will top out in the mid 50s - below average, but warmer than the last few days. Look for a mix of clouds and sun Thursday and Friday with the potential for temperatures to make the 60 degree mark on Friday which will be right around average. Over the weekend I am going to introduce a slight chance of showers Saturday and a better chance of getting wet on Sunday (40% coverage). Hang on to the umbrellas, because the rain coverage will stay in the 30-40% range through the first and middle part of next. The warm-up will continue with mid 60s for highs over the weekend and upper 60s and lower 70s into next week. Enjoy the warming trend!