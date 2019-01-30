Brutal winter cold holding on strong... for now!

Hump Day features a mix of clouds and frigid sunshine, before we see a little more sun in the forecast to wrap up the work week. Headed toward the weekend, once we get past tomorrow morning, temperatures trend warmer to where 70s look to return by early next week! In addition to the incoming milder air, we could see a few showers here and there in the forecast beginning over the weekend before a better chance of rain comes by the middle of next week. So, January wrapping up on a cold note, but the start of February bringing some hints of spring!