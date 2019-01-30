Chattahoochee Valley Libraries cuts ribbon at new 24-hour libraries

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Have you ever heard of a 24-hour library? Well, now you can try it out in one of two locations in Columbus.
The Chattahoochee Valley Libraries held its ribbon-cutting ceremony at one of its new automated library systems off Flat Rock Rd. in Midland.
It will dispense books and allow patrons to pick up and return books from other branches at a time that is convenient for them and all you need is a library card.
Each library features more than 300 popular children’s, youth and adult fiction and non-fiction books and a selection of DVDs.
There is also a 24-hour library located on the corner of Double Churches Rd. and Whitesville Rd. in north Columbus.
