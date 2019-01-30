Columbus High School alumna featured in medical journal for adolescent health

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The research studies of a Columbus High School alumna, who is now a doctoral candidate at Texas A&M University, was featured in a medical journal that covers adolescent health and medicine.
Ashley Hill is the lead author of the study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health. The study examines multiple factors such as race, gender, mental health, drug use, and sexual behavior, to see how the occurrence of these factors affects sexually transmitted infection (STI) rates in young adults.
Hill along with other researchers analyzed a nationally representative set of young adults for the study.
The Journal of Adolescent Health is the official the official publication of the Society of Adolescent Health and Medicine, which is committed to improving the health and well-being of adolescents.
