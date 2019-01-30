Columbus police continue to seek information in murder on Reese Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police continue to investigate a shooting death that happened on Reese Road January 26.
At approximately 10:56 p.m., the police department responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Reese Road in reference to a person being shot. When officers arrived, they located 29-year-old Henderson Thomas Darrisaw suffering from gunshot wounds.
He died from his injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center.
According to police, the people who remained at the scene of the shooting claimed to be Darrisaw’s friends but have refused to cooperate with the investigation.
The investigation has determined that a party was taking place at the residence where about 30 people had gathered to celebrate a birthday. Police say a fight involving Darrisaw broke out, before he was shot multiple times.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4374.
