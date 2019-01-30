CPD releases surveillance photo of suspect in Northstar Dr. burglary

By Alex Jones | January 30, 2019 at 9:50 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 9:50 AM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man believed to be part of a residential burglary.

Police say the suspect was captured on video surveillance on Jan. 19 breaking into the Northstar Dr. home.

He allegedly forced his way into the residence and stole a 28-inch Vizio television.

Police ask that anyone with information on this case or the suspect’s identity call CPD’s Property Crimes Unit at (706) 225-4382.

***PRESS RELEASE*** The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is seeking any information about the individual...

Posted by Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit on Tuesday, January 29, 2019

