CPD releases surveillance photo of suspect in Northstar Dr. burglary

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man believed to be part of a residential burglary.
Police say the suspect was captured on video surveillance on Jan. 19 breaking into the Northstar Dr. home.
He allegedly forced his way into the residence and stole a 28-inch Vizio television.
Police ask that anyone with information on this case or the suspect’s identity call CPD’s Property Crimes Unit at (706) 225-4382.
