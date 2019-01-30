Health officials urging people to stay vaccinated after confirmed measles cases in Georgia

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - In the state of Georgia, there have been three confirmed cases of a highly contagious disease.
The measles is a highly contagious disease that can easily spread in the air by someone affected coughing or sneezing.
Health officials are strongly suggesting if you or your children have not gotten your vaccinations, now is the time to do so. Two doses of the measles vaccine are recommended for children in the first 12-18 months of life.
The vaccine is 97 percent effective and provides lifetime immunity from the disease.
“Some of the complications include encephalitis, some children develop pneumonia and have to be hospitalized, so if that’s something that can be completely avoided by having your children immunized, that’s exactly what you need to do," said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
Some parents are firm believers in getting all vaccinations as a child and some are not.
One parent of two says she would not let her kids go without vaccinations to ensure a clean bill of health.
“We’ve kept their vaccinations up to date because I don’t want them to contract any kind of diseases, especially harmful diseases,” said parent Cristi Boyd.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of the measles include high fever, cough, runny nose and red-watery eyes.
“About three to four days after that, you would see a rash begin to appear around the hairline and then it would eventually move throughout the entire body,” said Kirkland.
Health officials say if you are exposed to the disease, call your health care provider first before coming into the office to prevent spreading.
Those who want to make sure their vaccinations are up to date can come to the Columbus Health Department on Comer Ave. without an appointment and get your vaccinations and check your previous records.
