Movement begins in development of multi-million dollar retail and living site in Midland

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is moving forward with the development of an 86-acre major retail and living site.
The area off J.R. Allen Parkway and Flat Rock Road is being cleared ahead of pending construction.
Trees and vegetation is already being cleared in what will eventually be a thriving community of shops, restaurants, and senior living, called The Midland Commons.
Developers are now kicking their plans into high gear as transformation of this area is already beginning.
“We started removing the concrete, and we are going to recycle all of that concrete to be used on site. It’s one of the largest reclamations of concrete and building materials ever in the city of Columbus,” said Marty Flournoy, one of the real estate investors.
Marty Flournoy, along with his two business partners, Chris Wightman and Jack Wright, are working under the name, JMC Flatrock Partners, LLC.
The trio of Columbus real-estate investors purchased the large portion of land in 2017.
Two years later, the process of zoning the area is complete, with promises of major anchor stores yet to be named, and new blueprint for the roadway.
“Part of what we’ve agreed to do is highway improvements, which include new signalization at the corner of J.R. Allen and Flat Rock Road. We are going to try to alleviate a lot of the congestion people are experiencing at high traffic times,” said Flournoy.
With development of new homes, apartments, shops, and eateries already happening in the area, Flournoy says he hopes to continue with this trend, in an area titled one of the fastest growing areas in Columbus.
“It’s a lot longer time table than you could have anticipated, but hopefully it will be worth it in the end,” said Flournoy.
Building development is set for 2019 with stores set to begin opening in 2020.
