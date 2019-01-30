Multiple shots fired at home on Hearthstone Dr. in LaGrange; police investigate

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Tuesday night.
According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 8:07 p.m. in the 200 block of Hearthstone Drive.
Upon arrival, offices were that five people inside the home when they heard multiple gunshots. The home was struck several times. No one was injured.
Anyone with information about the case or suspects is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-833-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.