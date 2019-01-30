NFL honors Fort Benning soldiers ahead of Super Bowl LIII

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - The NFL brought a special celebration to honor Fort Benning soldiers and their families just ahead of Super Bowl LIII. Thousands came out Tuesday to what they call a Salute to Service.
“We really just want to show our appreciation back to everyone here," says Melissa Schiller, NFL director of community relations.
It’s the first time the NFL has brought their service event to Fort Benning. They say their message is to show their gratitude to those in the service.
“We always want to bring the Super Bowl excitement everywhere we can. Especially if it’s not in downtown Atlanta, we want to bring that here,” says Schiller.
The NFL, United Services Organization, and the Atlanta Falcons hosted a dinner and fan fest to honor more than two thousand service members and their families and bring excitement for Superbowl 53 to Fort Benning.
“It’s pretty cool that we have an opportunity to see some NFL players and stuff like that,” says Fort Benning soldier Eli Hanshaw.
Hanshaw is one of many soldiers who met some NFL players, took photos with Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders and the Mascot.
“They deserve the recognition you know. Whatever your stance is on wars and all that. The things they do for our country is undoubtably just great for our country. What they do is the ultimate sacrifice and to honor them is just showing them what they deserve,” says Justin Zimmer, denfensive tackle for the Atlanta Falcons.
Not only is it a celebration for the soldiers, but their children and family members were able to enjoy the celebration with a kids' zone and raffle for NFL themed prizes. One soldier, who goes by Mo, was given free tickets from an Atlanta Falcon’s player for he and his family to go to Super Bowl LIII.
"They pulled one on me,” explained Mo. “I was under the understanding just to be a representative for the foundation. We're very grateful for that. Very appreciative and shocked!"
The tickets were given through the Pat Tillman Foundation which helps military transition from military to civilian life. Organizers say the event is about creating excitement and giving back to those who sacrifice for the country.
The soldiers say it feels good to have that honor and appreciation. A lot those soldiers say they’re hoping their team pulls it out in the big game.
