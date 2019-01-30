Uptown Columbus announces 2019 Market Days kickoff, opens vendor application

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - While Market Days on Broadway is open every Saturday throughout the year, the kickoff for the 2019 season is still on its way.
Market Days will have their official opening day on Saturday, April 6.
This opening date will feature all the new vendors getting in on the fun that stretches down Broadway.
The Market features more than 200 local vendors selling their homemade and homegrown products, such as baked goods, crafts, organic produce, jewelry and much more.
Vendors stretch throughout Broadway in Uptown Columbus with their goodies in a 10x10 area every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
If you are interested in showcasing your products at Market Days, you can submit an application here.
Remember, the Market is currently open each Saturday, but you just might see some new faces come April.
