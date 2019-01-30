Valley Rescue Mission expands donation boxes into Fort Mitchell

Valley Rescue Mission says it distributes more than 150 fans to the elderly and needy throughout Chattahoochee Valley.
By Alex Jones | January 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 3:00 PM

FORT MITCHELL, AL (WTVM) - A Chattahoochee Valley non-profit is spreading its wings to be able to provide for more of those less fortunate.

Valley Rescue Mission currently has more than twenty donation boxes spread around Columbus, Phenix City, Smiths Station and Fort Mitchell.

Three new donation boxes are now located in Fort Mitchell.

The organization says they want to make it easier for everyone to support their ministries while also cleaning up their home.

The new locations can be found at:

  • Rainbow Food Store, 802 Hwy. 165 in Fort Mitchell
  • Sunoco, 1014 Hwy. 165 in Fort Mitchell
  • Marathon Gas Station, 850 AL-165 in Fort Mitchell

Click here to find the Valley Rescue Mission donation box closest to you.

