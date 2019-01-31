Apple responds to FaceTime glitch, disables group feature

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Apple released a statement and disabled group FaceTime after a glitch allowed users to listen to another user remotely without that person’s knowledge.
Last week, a 14-year-old discovered the glitch, and his mom tweeted about it and emailed Apple.
To access this glitch, users would use group FaceTime to call someone, dial their own number, and then would be able to hear and even see the person they were calling without that person’s knowledge.
Apple said in a statement, “We are aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week.”
Apple has disabled the group Facetime feature altogether.
Owner of Wilson Computer and Cell Phone Repair, Todd Wilson, said, “If you’re nervous about [the glitch] you can always just turn FaceTime off. If you have your Facetime off, then no one can call you or anything like that and that would protect you.”
To turn your FaceTime off, go to your settings, scroll down to Facetime and toggle the button to off.
