Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year: Finalist Amiya Wright

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Seventeen-year-old Amiya Wright says she has a “habit of dreaming with her eyes open.”
The Carver High junior is one of six children and says she likes being the middle child because it allows her to learn from her older siblings and mentor to the younger. Wright has been coming to the Boys and Girls Clubs since she was six years old.
“I felt like I needed to do something other than going home and going to sleep, and I felt like I wanted to make new friends and then I needed help with homework,” Wrights says.
Now she’s giving that homework help to others at the Boys and Girls Clubs. She’s a mentor and a leader. As president of the Keystone Club, she organizes numerous projects to help make a difference - part of what she considers her mission in life.
“I want to help others,” she says. “I really don’t like seeing people down because I like seeing people happy, uplifted, and I just want to help.”
Teen Center Unit Director, Antonio Pace, has watched Wright grow over the years. He calls her a natural born leader.
“Anything you want to happen, you tell her to do it and she’ll make sure she gets a group together to make it happen,” says Pace. “Whether it’s volunteer work at head start or the nursing home, that’s Wright’s job.”
It’s a job she embraces. Wright was a finalist last year for Youth of the Year and decided to try again because she believes her message is one that other young people need to hear.
“My brand is to be yourself because in life, it’s not about what you are, it’s who you are,” Wright says.
It’s that kind of thinking that Wright hopes will help her accomplish her ultimate goal to one day become an OBGYN doctor.
Wright says she’s always loved science and is currently taking AP Algebra and Chemistry.
She believes she’s the right person to be named the 2019 Youth of the Year. “Because I’m smart, I’m uplifting, I’m confident and my personality is off the hook," Wrightsays with a big smile.
