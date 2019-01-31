Bye Bye Winter!

Light is at the end of the tunnel for those of you that want a break from the cold! We’ll have to deal with one more cold night with temps falling below freezing tonight. Friday will be a day of transition not just for the Valley, but for the weather pattern across the country. Deep trough will dig over the NW US over the next several days, pumping up an upper level high over the eastern US. This will lead to a warming trend over our area heading into this weekend, continuing into next week. Highs next week will reach the mid-70s next week, which is 15-20F above normal. Warm weather will come with a price, with daily chances of showers & mostly cloudy skies, with the possibility of thunderstorms towards the end of the week. A return to winter looks to happen by next weekend.