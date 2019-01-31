UPDATE: One person killed in River Rd. accident involving city trash vehicle

UPDATE: One person killed in River Rd. accident involving city trash vehicle
Accident on River Rd. in Columbus
By Alex Jones | January 31, 2019 at 10:53 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 11:02 AM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently on the scene of a deadly accident.

The accident, at the intersection of River Rd. and Willett Dr., involved a city trash vehicle, according to Columbus Public Works.

63-year-old James Gibson of Fortson was driving a private vehicle that hit the city trash vehicle.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton responded to a hospital where he pronounced Gibson deceased.

News Leader 9 has a crew on the scene working to learn new information as it becomes available.

Keep with us on air and online for the latest updates.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.