UPDATE: One person killed in River Rd. accident involving city trash vehicle

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently on the scene of a deadly accident.
The accident, at the intersection of River Rd. and Willett Dr., involved a city trash vehicle, according to Columbus Public Works.
63-year-old James Gibson of Fortson was driving a private vehicle that hit the city trash vehicle.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton responded to a hospital where he pronounced Gibson deceased.
