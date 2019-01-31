5 day cares, 2 homes searched in fraud investigation

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - Dozens of law enforcement officers served multiple search warrants at day cares in Opelika Thursday in connection with a public assistance fraud investigation, according to Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.
The warrants were served simultaneously at 8 a.m. at five different First Step Learning Center and New Horizons Learning Center locations and two residences.
It is a joint investigation between the Opelika Police Department, Lee County District Attorney’s Office and Department of Human Resources.
The district attorney said DHR started investigating the day cares about three weeks ago and contacted his office for assistance.
Hughes said two couples with family ties own the day cares. They could face jail time if the evidence collected leads to arrests.
According to Opelika police, a significant amount of money is involved. The searches were mainly inside the offices at the day cares, but law enforcement wouldn’t say what they were searching for or removing from the offices.
“One thing led to another and that led to the search warrants that were executed today, and we anticipate that the evidence collected today along with the evidence that we already have will lead to some further action down the line," said Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes. "What we’re aware of going in, all I can say is that it is a very significant amount of money. This is a big operation. It more than just a few hundred or even a few thousand dollars.”
The day cares remained open Thursday. A number of plain clothes officers and DHR employees were there to help limit the impact on the children.
The district attorney said he expects to file charges in the coming weeks. At this time, no arrests have been made.
