Domino’s will give you rewards points for eating pizza, even if it’s from competitors

(CNN) - Domino’s has a new promotion that rewards customers for buying pizza – even if it’s from their competitors.
It's designed to draw new customers.
How does it work? You must download the Domino’s app and sign up for the loyalty program.
Then, use the app to scan your pizza and get points. It doesn’t matter if the pizza is purchased at a different restaurant, frozen or homemade.
Once customers hit 60 points, they become eligible for a free Domino's pie.
The pizza chain is hoping that once people try their pizza, they'll come back for more.
The promotion starts Saturday and runs for 12 weeks.
