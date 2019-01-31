Federal workers advised to stay on top of budget as another government shutdown is possible

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -The government shutdown may be over for now, but financial experts are advising federal workers who were furloughed to still watch their budgets.
Although some 800,000 federal workers will receive their back pay, financial advisers are warning them to not splurge after getting two pay checks back to back.
Some federal workers had to take out loans or tap into their savings plan to catch up on bills and feed their families.
Don’t immediately restart an aggressive debt reduction. Now that money is coming in you may be eager to get back on track reducing debt.
Kelvin Collins from the Better Business Bureau says keep making minimum payments until you’re being consistently paid.
“Say your credit card or car payment, the federal employees are allowed to defur the payments until the next month," says Collins. “So you can take advantage of those options and then if you see that there’s not going to be another shutdown, that would be a good time to go back and catch up that payment that you missed. But you wont be behind a month.”
Collins says sit down and figure out an emergency fund and put a little a way each pay check at a time. That way, if the shutdown happens again, you have some sort of change in your pocket to feed your family.
According to President Trump, we only have a few weeks left to see what happens next.
