Leading Latino dance organization conducts workshops in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Ballet Hispanico Company gives back to the community by creating artists in residency
Ballet Hispanico members conducted workshops at Dimon STEM Magnet Academy and the Muscogee County Jail. The lessons are designed to provide dance and movement-focused instruction. The company is led by acclaimed choreographer, Eduardo Vilaro.
Vilaro says Ballet Hispanico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures. It’s funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the national Endowment of the Arts.
Ballet Hispanico will be performing at the RiverCenter in Columbus on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.
