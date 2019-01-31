Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy fired, indicted after injuring an inmate

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy was fired and indicted for using excessive force on the job.
Maj. Joe McCrea said Deputy Anthony Ermi was dismissed following an internal investigation.
According to the indictment, Ermi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery with harm for seriously disfiguring an inmate’s arm.
"We had a complaint, we did the investigation. Based on the investigation, the employee was terminated, and we thought it was significant enough to be presented to the grand jury for indictment,” said McCrea.
The case was recently heard in Muscogee County Superior Court were Ermi was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and was required to attend anger management classes.
