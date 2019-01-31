Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation announces Teacher of the Year honorees

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation (MEEF) announced this year’s 57 Muscogee County Teacher of the Year honorees.
The teachers were announced at a press conference Wednesday at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. The teachers were congratulated by the MEEF board of directors.
Hailey Hinson, a teacher at River Road Elementary found out she will be competing against Storie Atkins, her former teacher at Columbus High School.
The teachers were selected by the schools for their extraordinary impact on their students’ lives. The Muscogee County Teacher of the Year will be announced April 25 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
