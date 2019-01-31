Proposal presented for Columbus Government Center renovation options

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new government center could be in the works for Columbus. The city council is actively reviewing proposals on four options for a new complex.
The Columbus Government Center was built in the 1970s. The project’s budget is just under $1.1 million.
Carrissa Holmes, a Muscogee County resident said, " [with[ how many people pay taxes in Columbus, Georgia and Muscogee County, it should be enough to cover it."
“It’s the fact that it’s because of safety issues," Mayor Skip Henderson said. "It’s because of the age of the building, the instability of the systems currently in place, and its inefficieny is costing us a lot of money in terms of a heating and cooling standpoint.”
Option one includes demolishing the two wings and renovating the tower. Option two is to completely rebuild all three on the same grounds. Option three would rebuild part of the government center at the same location as well as a new location. Lastly, option four brings all government center activities to a new location.
“If it’s not badly messed up, I’d say repair [it],” Holmes said.
“If everything cost the same," I would love to see us try to put the judicial building right next to the jail, perhaps make it safer for our sheriff and our employees at the sheriffs department," said Henderson. "Then, if we have to build a new building, again if prices are all the same, I’d like to see us move to somewhere like the liberty district, where it has an opportunity to attract more economic development. ”
Henderson said public meetings will be held to gain input from citizens.
Pamela Hodge, the deputy city manager, said those public hearings will be scheduled in February to gain input.
